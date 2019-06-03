CBI governor in S Korea for monetary talks

During the trip, Hemmati is scheduled to meet and hold talks on bilateral economic relations as well as financial and monetary issues with South Korean minister of economy, governor of Bank of Korea, as well as the Korean deputy foreign minister.

In a recent meeting with Korean ambassador to Tehran, Hemmati criticized Korean banks for blocking Iran’s access to its assets due to US sanctions, expressing his expectations from the Korean side to resolve the issue as Iran currently has an easy access to its assets in other countries.

