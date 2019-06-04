Iran calls on S Korea to solve banking problems

He made the remarks in a meeting with Hong Nam-ki, the South Korean minister of economy and finance.

“US maximum pressure policies have failed,” he said, adding that Iran doesn’t want US sanctions to negatively affect Tehran-Seoul bilateral ties.

The Korean official, for his part, expressed regret for the banking problems, saying that Seoul will put all-out effort to solve the issues.

South Korea will closely communicate with Iran to address difficulties facing its companies due to US sanctions on Tehran, the finance ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The two discussed ways of bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to continue to hold talks between financial authorities of the two countries, the ministry said.

Hemmati landed in South Korean capital Seoul on Sunday evening to hold talks on financial and monetary issues with Korean officials in banking and economic sectors. He is also slated to attend an international conference hosted by the Bank of Korea.

The Iranian official also held a separate meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Ju-yeol on Tuesday where the two sides conferred on ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

