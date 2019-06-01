$8.3bn supplied for imports of basic good in 70 days: CBI gov.

“From the said $8.3 billion, some $3 billion were provided by re-injection of Iranian exporters’ revenues and $800 million were supplied via swapping goods with other countries, which stands among newly applied policies of CBI,” he said.

Underlining that the announced figure has been earned under the draconian US sanctions, Hemmati added that the gained foreign exchange sources have been allocated to imports of basic good, medicine and medical equipment, raw materials of factories and other essential goods.

On May 21, Hemmati announced that “as of the beginning of the present Iranian year (March 21), about $18.7 billion of foreign exchange revenues earned via non-oil exports have been returned to the country’s economy cycle.”

“CBI expects major petrochemical companies, as non-oil exporters, to inject up to 60 percent of their exports revenues back to the cycle via Iran's domestic Forex Management Integrated System (locally known as NIMA),” Hemmati added.

CBI has recently unveiled a directive package which provides the country’s exporters with guidelines about how they should re-inject their foreign currency incomes into the country’s economy.

Based on the new directive, for the petrochemical sector, the exporters should present at least 60 percent of their foreign currency incomes into NIMA, and a maximum 10 percent could be injected into the financial system in the form of hard currency and the rest could be used for importing necessary goods.

As for other exporters, at least 50 percent of the total earnings should be presented at the NIMA system and a maximum 20 percent could be distributed in form of hard currency and the rest can be used for imports.

HJ/FNA 13980311000183