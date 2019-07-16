Controlling liquidity, protecting production main targets of central bank

Making the remarks in a meeting with members of Isfahan Chamber of Commerce and business activists of the Central Iranian province, Hemmati said that “the central bank is hopeful to reduce inflation and its fluctuations via applying the named policies.

He referred to supplying the required liquidity for production units, which incurred losses due to forex rates fluctuations, besides supplying required resources for importing basic goods as other major targets of the CBI.

CBI has been successful to control forex market and accordingly, economic indices are improving, he said, “Unemployment rate and inflation rate are cooling down.”

“Thanks to our exporters, the country’s reliance on oil revenues have been reduced,” he noted.

“In the past Iranian year (ended March 20. 2019), $42 billion was earned to supply required goods via imports and the figure stood at $12 billion in the past 3.5 months,” Hemmati added.

