Failure of Saudi project

Synchronization of meetings with events and developments

Holding of these meetings in Mecca which couldn't result in any consensus at all took place at the same time that we are faced with the momentous developments in the region.

One of the most important current developments is the political tension between Iran and the US which has worried major countries in the region. These countries fear that the Americans may start a war against Iran which its dimensions and size are unpredictable.

These meetings were held on the eve of International Quds Day. Some experts believe that the aim of these meetings were to overshadow the massive marches of millions around the world.

Also, holding these meetings is not unrelated to Trump's 'Deal of the Century’ to complete destruction process of Palestine. Arab states of the region, especially the Saudis, Bahrainis and Emiratis have accepted to play a role in this plan which has been written by the Zionists and Senior Advisor to the US President Jared Kushner.

These meetings will be linked to the one which is going to be held Bahrain; a meeting that will focus on the financial dimension of the 'Deal of the Century’. It has been banned by the Palestinian and some of the countries in advance.

Results of these meetings

The Arab League summit was one of the three summits held in Mecca on Thursday. Although many attempts have been made to hide existing differences and gaps among participants, the Iraqi delegation, headed by Barham Salih, to the surprise of the Saudis strongly opposed the final statement.

Many political parties, prominent political figures and groups from West Asia to the Middle East reacted to the statements of the PGCC, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah said that Saudi Arabia depends on the West, and the US and the intelligence services of these countries for its survival. He also added that some Arab regimes have been plotting against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Yemen Ansarullah Spokesman Muhammad Abdusalam also said that the unilateral statement issued under the influence of Saudi Arabia did not include the Palestine which is the most important issue of the Islamic world.

These meetings and statements also did not have good reflection in Palestine.

Another major issues during the meetings were the gaps and differences among member states, especially differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In a video has been shared by Arab users on large scale, the Qatari prime minister disregarded the king of Saudi Arabia at a recent summit.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani refused to attend the meetings and sent Prime Minister of Qatar Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. Relations between Riyadh and Doha have shrunk since 5th June 2017 following the siege of Qatar by Saudis and other members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

The king of Morocco also did not attend the meetings and sent his prime minister to Mecca. He hasn't had a good relationship with Riyadh since the painful murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudis ended the three meetings held in Mecca by issuing statements against Iran. As usual it seems that the statements have never been considered serious.

While the Muslim nations of the region were getting ready for the Quds International Day, Saudi king began the first meeting with attacks on Iran claiming Iran behind suspicious attacks on oil tankers.

If the issue of the Zionist regime was raised in the meetings it would be natural because the Zionist regime benefiting of existing US created regional tensions against Iran is moving ahead with its anti-Islamic goals.

The reason behind the Saudi leaders' move was Trump’s 'Deal of the Century’, to marginalize the Quds Day and create an anti-Iranian alliance which seems none of these goals has not been materialized so far.

ZZ/ IRN83336853