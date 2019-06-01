Dispute over final statement at Mecca summit: report

The Saudi-affiliated media reported the disagreement between the leaders of OIC member countries over the final drafting of the organization's meeting statement.

Quoting high-ranking diplomatic participants in the OIC summit, Independent Arabia announced on Thursday that there is a dispute over the final statement at Mecca summit.

"Some of the participating countries have called for the modification and amendment of some parts of the Palestinian issue and the position of this statement towards Iran,” the source said.

Persian Gulf and Arab leaders convened at two emergency summits on May 30 in Mecca, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. The Saudi foreign ministry cited reasons for the summits as “sabotage attacks” on four oil tankers, including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, as well as the retaliatory drone strikes carried out by Yemeni army forces on two major oil pumping stations in the Kingdom. The statement leveled unfounded accusaitons against Iran on both accounts.

Meanwhile, Iraq, with close ties with neighboring Iran as well as the US, objected to the communiqué, with President Barham Salih arguing that rising tensions with Iran could cause war, and voicing hope that Iran's security would not be targeted.

