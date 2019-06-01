  1. Politics
1 June 2019 - 22:14

OIC summit condemns any decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

OIC summit condemns any decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it condemns any position adopted by an international body that supports prolonging occupation of Palestinian territories, including a US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The OIC summit in Mecca said in its final statement on Saturday that it opposes all illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing facts in occupied Palestinian territories including Jerusalem, and undermining the two-state solution, Reuters reported.

It urged member countries to take 'appropriate measures' against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The OIC also refused to accept any proposal for peaceful settlement that did not accord with Palestinians’ legitimate inalienable rights, the final statement said.

KI/PR

News Code 145966
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News