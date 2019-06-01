OIC summit condemns any decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The OIC summit in Mecca said in its final statement on Saturday that it opposes all illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing facts in occupied Palestinian territories including Jerusalem, and undermining the two-state solution, Reuters reported.

It urged member countries to take 'appropriate measures' against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The OIC also refused to accept any proposal for peaceful settlement that did not accord with Palestinians’ legitimate inalienable rights, the final statement said.

KI/PR