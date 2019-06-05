Zarif condemns West for fueling Yemen war

“Western publics & legislatures demand an end to humanitarian disaster that is the Saudi-Emirati war on Yemen. But their governments provide ever more weapons used to perpetrate war crimes,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

“Time & again our offers of political way out have been rebuffed,” he noted, highlighting, “This evil cycle must stop.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies — mainly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — invaded Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing a former Yemeni client regime back to power. The ongoing war has killed tens of thousands and disrupted the lives of millions by causing widespread famine as well as epidemics.

