Saudi summits serve as political face-off with Iran: official

In a tweet prior to the Saudi-hosted emergency summits in Mecca on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian censured the Arab kingdom for convening “ungenuine” OIC Mecca summits, as well as Arab League and PGCC summits instead of “addressing Quds liberation and Palestine.”

He added that the Saudi summits are in fact a “political face-off” with Iran.

Tehran believes in logic and action, not show-off, he said, while maintaining that it was Iran and its allies which “powerfully defeated Takfiri, Wahabbi, Zionist terrorism in the region.”

Persian Gulf and Arab leaders convened at two emergency summits on May 30 in Mecca, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. The Saudi foreign ministry cited reasons for the summits as “sabotage attacks” on four oil tankers, including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, as well as the retaliatory drone strikes carried out by Yemeni army forces on two major oil pumping stations in the Kingdom. The summits’ final statement leveled unfounded accusations against Iran on both accounts.

Iran has condemned the statement, saying Saudi Arabia’s attempt to rally neighboring and Arab countries against Iran is “the continuation of a futile process that the United States and the Zionist regime are pursuing against the Islamic Republic.”

