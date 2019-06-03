Beirut meeting statement emphasizes on resistance

Beirut meeting entitled "Allies against the Deal of the Century” was held on Sunday with the presence of political forces, as well as the Arab and Islamic Resistance forces in Beirut.

Khalid al Safiyani, the coordinator of the meeting emphasized the need for a consensus of the Palestinians to confront the ‘Deal of the Century’ and the adoption of a series of activities to defeat the Bahrain meeting.

The statement further stressed on ending the Oslo I Accord (an attempt in 1993 to set up a framework that would lead to the resolution of the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict) and trying to defeat the Bahrain meeting through a series of activities.

Abbas Zaki, member of Fatah's central committee began the meeting and said that the current events show the renewal of the ‘Sykes–Picot Agreement’ and the ‘Deal of the Century’ which does not only include Palestine, but also all the countries of the region.

ZZ/ IRN83339131