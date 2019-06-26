  1. Culture
26 June 2019 - 13:24

'Beloved' wins awards in China, Tatarstan

'Beloved' wins awards in China, Tatarstan

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’, directed by Yaser Talebi, has won awards at two international film festivals in China and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Directed by Yaser Talebi, the Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’ received the best feature documentary award and a diploma at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The documentary, which was considered for the best documentary award at the 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China, received the festival’s special mention on June 14.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

MS/4651390

News Code 146928

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News