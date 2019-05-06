‘Beloved’ praised at Trento Filmfest. in Italy

During the award ceremony of this old European festival on Sunday, the jury panels awarded the Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’, directed by Yaser Talebi, with a Special Mention.

‘Beloved’ grabbed the award while in competition with 27 other titles.

Trento International Film Festival, is known as “the oldest international film festival dedicated to the mountains, adventure and exploration.”

The 67th edition of the event was held from 27th April to 5th May in the Italian city of Trento.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

