Oct 12, 2020, 4:53 PM

Netanyahu invites bin Zayed to visit occupied territories

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held a phone conversation, and in this call, Benjamin Netanyahu invited Muhammed bin Zayed to travel to occupied Palestine.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionists Regime held a telephone call with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Netanyahu announced that he had invited Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to visit the occupied territories and added that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has also invited him to travel to the UAE.

According to the report, Mohammed bin Zayed also confirmed that he has had a phone call with the Israeli Prime Minister to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

They also talked about the so-called horizons of peace in West Asia.

