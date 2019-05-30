Iran refutes Saudi FM accusations against Iran

Dismissing the unfounded accusations, the Iranian diplomat added, “the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hopes that this meeting which is being held in the blessed month of Ramadan would boost unity among Islamic Ummah and would focus on the main issue of the Islamic World, i.e. Palestine.”

On Thursday at a meeting of foreign ministers of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, the Saudi minister claimed that Iran is interfering in other countries' internal affairs while also making baseless allegations about Iran's involvement in the Fujairah tanker attacks.

From Iran, Reza Najafi is attending the event in place of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi vehemently rejected the "ludicrous" claim by US National Security Adviser John Bolton on the country’s involvement in UAE oil-tanker attacks, saying, such claims stem from the destructive policies of the anti-Iranian ‘B-team’, comprising Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

