Bolton says US not planning military action against Iran

According to Wall Street Journal newspaper, hours after the US national security adviser John Bolton claimed that that Iran had been behind earlier this month's attacks against four commercial vessels off the Fujairah port in United Arab States without giving any evidence, he said that the White House isn’t planning military action against Iran.

The national security hawk said that the US responded to Iran's alleged actions by agreeing last week to deploy 1,500 troops and military equipment to the Persian Gulf as a deterrent.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently rejected the 'ludicrous' claim by US National Security Adviser John Bolton on its involvement in Fujairah attacks, saying hearing such claims by an anti-Iran country was not a surprise.

