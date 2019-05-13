Iran calls for clarifying aspects of Fujairah Port incident

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Monday warned that such incidents will have a negative impact on the security of shipping and maritime transport in the region, calling on the regional states to be alert about the conspiracies orchestrated by ill-wishers to undermine the stability and security in the region.

The United Arab Emirates in a statement confirmed that four commercial ships have been targeted by "sabotage" attacks near its Fujairah Port, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs that lies just outside the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital oil and natural gas corridor for the global energy market.

The statement added that there were no victims but fell short of giving any details on possible damage to commercial vessels and their flags.

