Zarif says B Team is again ‘crying wolf’

“The B Team's boy who cries wolf is crying once again: this time Mossad is fabricating intelligence about Iran's involvement in sabotage in Fujairah,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

According to Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, the regime’s intelligence service Mossad has given US some evidence which allegedly links Iran to the sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month.

“I've warned of “accidents” and false flags—we know what happens when you believe their lies. We've been here before, haven't we?” the Iranian diplomat added.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a briefing to journalists in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi in late May that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month were the work of "naval mines almost certainly from Iran", without offering any further evidence.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi vehemently rejected the "ludicrous" Bolton’s claim, saying that the claim stems from the destructive policies of the anti-Iranian ‘B-team’.

‘B-team’ comprises Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MNA