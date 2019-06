In a Saturday tweet in English, he wrote that America’s ‘good/bad cop’ routine has been replaced by the bad cop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, psychopathic cop National Security Adviser John Bolton, and confused cop President Trump.

“Meanwhile, Iran’s routine stays the same,” he highlighted.

Then addressing US officials, he noted, “Make threats and receive nothing; show respect on the ground and find a sympathetic ear!”

MAH/PR