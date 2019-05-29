Iran exports $121mn minerals in one month

About 1,892,000 tons of products, valued at $121 million, were exported in the first month of current year in mining sector, showing a 21 and 43 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively.

Statistical table of country’s foreign trade indicated that 8,527,000 tons of products along with gas condensates, valued at $2.547 billion, were exported in the first month of the current year, registering a 7.6 and 18.3 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period last year, IRICA added.

A study of exports performance of mining sector of the country in the same period showed that 1,562,000 tons of products, valued at $84.5 million, hit the target markets.

In addition, 7,921,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $3.115 billion, were exported from March 21 to April 20, 2019.

IRICA put the volume of crude steel exported in the same period at 392,000 tons, showing a 21 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s identified mineral reserves value is estimated at more than $770 billion, the rate of which is expandable with the development of mineral discoveries.

MA/IRN83332242