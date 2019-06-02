Iran’s gas production hits 7.4% growth

Iran produced 771.3 million cubic meter gas per day in the same period, showing a 7.4 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 652.6 and 185.9 million cubic meters of gas were daily delivered to the gas transfer pipelines and power plants respectively in the same period.

Also, 111.3 million cubic meters of gas was delivered to the major industries of the country past year, registering a 9.3 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

