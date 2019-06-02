  1. Economy
Iran’s gas production hits 7.4% growth

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Statistics showed that gas production volume in the country hit a 7.4 percent hike in the last year (ended March 20, 2019).

Iran produced 771.3 million cubic meter gas per day in the same period, showing a 7.4 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 652.6 and 185.9 million cubic meters of gas were daily delivered to the gas transfer pipelines and power plants respectively in the same period.

Also, 111.3 million cubic meters of gas was delivered to the major industries of the country past year, registering a 9.3 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

