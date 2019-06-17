Iran's investment in mining sector to hit $3bn this year

Following this huge investment in mining sector, it is expected that 6,000 employment opportunities will be generated in the country, he emphasized.

He made the remarks at 6th Conference of Iranian Mining and Mineral Industries Productivity Award, held at the venue of Eram Hotel, and added, “according to the available data, it is predicted that $500,000 should be earmarked for employment on average.”

With the coordination made in this regard, widespread programs will be launched in the current year (started March 21, 2019) for mineral discoveries and extraction according to the joint plan between IMIDRO and Iran Minerals Production and Supply Company, the deputy minister stated.

IMIDRO has considered 10 potential zones in the country in terms of mining and mineral capacity, he said, adding, “in this field, Iranian Mining and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization will make optimal use of high capacities and capabilities of universities and academic centers for the development of applied-research activities.”

MA/IRN83357048