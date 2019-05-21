  1. Iran
Annual exports from Sistan, Baluchestan to Afghanistan increase 85%

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Exports of Southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan to the neighbor country, Afghanistan, registered annual growth of 85 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20, 2019).

According to Nader Mirshekar, the head of Sistan-Baluchestan Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, non-oil exports stood at above $329.37 million last year, showing a growth of 85 increase in comparison with the preceding year 1396.

The exported amount constitutes for 35 percent of the province’s total exports to foreign countries in the said time, he added.

The exported goods to Afghanistan in the said time included cement, date, tomato paste, and potato.

Sistan and Baluchestan exported $580 million of goods to Pakistan in preceding year, showing a growth of 150 increase in comparison with the preceding year 1396. The exported goods to Pakistan in the said time included cement, date, tile, fuel, apple and vegetables.

In 1397, the south eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan could export $939 million of goods, registering a 126-percent growth compared to 1396, according to released data.

The province could export above 1.58 million tons of goods in the said time. The exported goods in this period included construction materials, date, ceramic tiles besides fruits and vegetables, while the exports destinations were Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and etc.

