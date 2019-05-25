Production of aluminum ingot tops 20,000t in 1st month

Production of aluminum ingots in Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) and Al-Mahdi Aluminum Corporation exceeded 20,400 tons in the time period.

According to statistics, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) accounted for about 75 percent of the country’s total aluminum production volume.

The three large aluminum production companies of IRALCO, Hormozal and Al-Mahdi produced about 15,297, 2,625 and 2,493 tons of aluminum ingot respectively in the same period.

Also, Iranian Alumina Company in Jajarm, North Khorasan province, produced 18,259 tons of alumina power [raw material needed for producing aluminum] in the same period, showing a 11 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the total exports value of mining and mineral sector in the past year (ended March 20, 2019) at more than $9.226 billion.

