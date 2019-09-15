  1. Economy
15 September 2019 - 13:22

Foreign trade balance positive at above $1bn: IRICA

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – According to the data released by Islamic Republic of Iran customs Administration (IRICA) foreign trade balance in a year time period ending on August 20, 2019 registered a positive volume of above one billion dollars.

Iran exported $42.88 billion of goods while imports level stood at $41.86 billion in the said time.

Despite the tough US sanctions imposed on Iran, the country could improve its trade balance from its previous $3.21 billion in the year before.

The non-oil trade balance, which was a negative $8 billion in 2013, became positive and reached about $2 billion last year (ended March 20, 2019).

Exports of gas condensates was nearly reduced by half last year as compared to 2013. However, the export of petrochemicals and other products increased last year and hit about $14.25 billion.

Export of non-oil goods, with gas condensates included, registered about a 5.9 percent growth last year (from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019) as compared to 2013.

According to the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO), a report on the performance of Rouhani's government in the economic sector showed that the export of non-oil commodities, with gas condensates included, hit $44.310 billion last year, recording about a 5.9 percent hike compared to 2013.

