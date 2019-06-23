  1. Economy
23 June 2019 - 18:20

Kashan exports $46mn of non-oil goods in three months

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The central Iranian city of Kashan, Isfahan province, exported 50,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $46 million during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21- June 21), an official affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

According to Ali-Morad Noruzi, a deputy at IRICA’s provincial customs department, Kashan’s exports in the past three months observed a 10% growth in terms of volume in comparison with the similar period of last year.

The main exports included machine-made carpets, and steel products, followed by dairy foods, brake pads, PVC pipes, copper, rosewater, tiles, travertine stones and detergents, he said.

Kashan offers its products in several markets around the world, including in Germany, Sweden, Austria, Canada, the UK, Singapore, Brazil, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Spain, Lithuania, Japan, China, Australia, Russia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Albania, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, India, Kenya, Uganda, Turkey, Georgia, Finland, Zambia, Indonesia, Lebanon, Vietnam, and Mozambique.

The central Iranian city is internationally famous for manufacturing carpets, silk and other textiles. It houses a majority of Iran’s mechanized carpet-weaving factories and has a flourishing marble and copper mining industry.

