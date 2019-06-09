Biden analyzes American polls

After the Biden official announcement of the 2020 presidential election, many Democrat voters prefer to vote for Biden from him and other party candidates. That's what Biden has made clear to his victory in the Democratic primaries. He is now focusing on the final competition with President Donald Trump of the United States. As The Hill reported, Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over the rest of the Democratic presidential primary field as he continues to outpace his opponents, according to a new survey released Thursday.Roughly 27 percent of those surveyed who say they will vote in their states Democratic presidential primary or caucus said Biden is their first choice, according to the Economist–YouGov poll.Another 16 percent said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is their first choice and 11 percent preferred Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

No other candidate breaks double digits in the survey. The poll did show New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who announced his presidential bid last month, receiving 2 percent of respondents votes as their first choice, a notable rise from previous polling.Biden emerged as the top choice among male and female Democratic primary and caucus voters, as well as those who identified as white, black and Hispanic. He topped his competition among older voters above the age of 45, though he was beaten by Sanders among younger voters aged 18-44 as the Vermont senator continues to energize the party’s young progressive flank.

Biden holds a 12-point lead over the rest of the field when the voters are asked which contenders they would consider supporting and were allowed to pick more than one candidate.About 53 percent of voters would consider backing Biden with 41 percent saying they would weigh backing Warren. Another 40 percent would consider supporting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and 39 percent would mull voting for Sanders.Biden and Sanders had consistently finished first and second in national and state polls prior to Thursday’s survey.The polling comes as the former vice president faces a string of recent criticisms from some Democrats.

Biden drew the ire of several of his 2020 opponents and abortion rights groups after his campaign confirmed his support for the Hyde amendment, which prevents government health care programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.Biden was also criticized after it was revealed his camp lifted passages from other sources for his education and climate platforms. The Economist–YouGov poll surveyed 1195 registered voters from June 2-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.This report was updated to clarify who voters first choice in the survey.

The latest poll of Texas voters shows US president Donald Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and even with the progressive Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren.

Texas voters have backed Republican candidates for more than 40 years of presidential elections, since Jimmy Carter’s 1976 victory. Texas’s 38 electoral seats, the second-largest after California, make it a crucial state for Republicans. A Quinnipiac University poll released today shows that Biden leads Trump 48% to 44% among the 1,200 Texans contacted. Biden’s support is strong among women, independents, and non-whites:

The poll also showed that Warren, who has typically trailed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in national polls, is the second-strongest candidate in Texas, and she is nearly even with Trump.If the election were held today, and Warren was the Democratic candidate, 45% of Texans would vote for her, versus 46% for Trump, according to the poll. In that matchup, 5% of voters said they “don’t know” which of the two they’d choose.

Sanders does not fare quite as well, with 44% of Texans saying they’d choose him vs. 47% who would go for Trump. Pete Buttigieg, the Indiana mayor, would lose to Trump 44 to 46%, and California Sen. Kamala Harris would lose 43 to 47%.

Beto O’Rourke, the charismatic former Texas senatorial hopeful, appears to have fallen from favor in his home state. Just 45% of Texans said they’d choose him over 48% for Trump, and 60% of Texas Democrats polled say O’Rourke should campaign for Sen. John Cornyn’s seat instead in 2020. Responders in the poll lean heavily Republican, the university notes, and included just 407 Democrats and “Democrat-leaners.”

Also Politico reported that The previously unreleased surveys show the former vice president with huge leads in one-on-one matchups with the other top-tier candidates. Joe Biden is dominating the entire field of Democratic opponents in two key early states, according to new polls that show his lead is even bigger in targeted head-to-head matchups against other high-ranking candidates.

The two polls of likely Democratic primary voters, completed last week by Tel Opinion Research, a Florida-based firm, show the former vice president with a 21-percentage point lead over the second-place candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in New Hampshire and an even bigger Biden lead over him of 27 points in South Carolina.

Most other candidates polled in the single digits or didn't register at all. Unlike most public polls, respondents were asked an open-ended question about which candidate they preferred, and were not read a full list of the roughly two-dozen Democrats running for the nomination.

But that doesn't mean Biden's big lead is solely a function of name recognition. In head-to-head matchups between the top two vote-getters, Biden’s lead grew to 55 points over Sanders in South Carolina and 44 points in New Hampshire — a state that the neighboring Vermont senator won in his insurgent 2016 bid against Hillary Clinton.

The surveys also showed that Biden’s name ID of nearly 100 percent among likely voters in both states was nearly as high as that of the other candidates, who were recognized by at 8 in 10 voters or more. Biden, however, was better-liked by voters in both state polls.

Taken together, the results could indicate that Biden might have more staying power in the Democratic primary, even though the race is in its early stages.“What this shows is Joe Biden has a lot more strength behind his candidacy than just name ID because voters know who the other candidates are, too,” said Ryan Tyson, a Florida-based pollster who typically surveys for Republicans and conducted the poll on behalf of a nonprofit business group called Let’s Preserve the American Dream.

“Biden’s current lead in these surveys is not just because there are so many people in the race,” Tyson said. “He’s not just winning in the open-ballot test with a crowded field of candidates. He’s crushing the others in the head-to-heads.”

In the New Hampshire head-to-head matchups, Biden’s 66 percent to 22 percent lead over Sanders was larger than his 58 percent to 29 percent advantage over Elizabeth Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts as a senator.Biden led Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 63 percent to 21 percent.In the South Carolina head-to-heads, Biden leads all three of his main rivals by 52 points or more: 70 percent to 15 percent lead over Sanders, 71 percent to 10 percent advantage over Buttigieg and 67 percent to 15 percent over Warren.

The results of Tel Opinion polls resemble other surveys in the two primary states, but the polling method differs in some cases. Tel Opinion had larger samples than many — 600 in South Carolina and New Hampshire each, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points — and respondents were randomly called off a list of voters who had cast ballots in one of three previous primaries in each state. They were then asked if they said they were likely to vote in next year's primary.

The New Hampshire poll was conducted May 20-22, and the South Carolina poll was conducted May 22-24.

In the open-ended ballot test in South Carolina, Biden received 37 percent support to Sanders’ 10 percent, followed by Warren (8 percent), California Sen. Kamala Harris (7 percent), Buttigieg (3 percent) and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2 percent), with 32 percent unsure. In New Hampshire, Biden led the field with 33 percent support, to Sanders’ 12 percent and Warren’s 11 percent, followed by Buttigieg (7 percent) and Harris (7 percent) with 28 percent unsure.

These are the first early state primary polls by Tel Opinion, which has polled extensively and successfully in Florida in recent years. Before polling South Carolina and New Hampshire, Tel Opinion surveyed Florida —which has a later primary, on March 17 — and found that Biden had a gargantuan lead in the nation’s largest swing state as well, pulling 39 percent of the vote in the crowded field with Sanders in a distant second at 16 percent.In all the polls, Biden leads the others in every category of voter: young, middle-aged, old, white, black, male, female, well-educated and less-educated.

