Steel ingot production volume exceeds 1.7mn tons in 1st month

Performance of leading mining and mineral industries in the same period showed more than 1,757 million tons of steel ingot was produced in 10 steel manufacturing companies in the nationwide.

Hormozgan and Saba steel production companies accounted for 50 percent of total steel ingot production share in the same period.

Statistics of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) put exports volume of steel products in 12 months of the last year at 2,987,000 tons, showing a considerable 84 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, steel production capacity of the country hit 35 million tons. It is predicted that steel production capacity of the country will hit 55 million tons in 2025 Outlook Plan. Under such circumstances, at least 20 million tons of which will be exported.

