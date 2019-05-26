Iraqi parl. speaker calls for strengthening ties with Iran

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and said that Iraq eyes enhancing and promoting bilateral relationships with Iran and all regional countries.

Al-Halbousi also warned about the risks of escalating tension in the region and noted that in the current situation, negotiation and peaceful solutions are essential and should be practiced between the disputed parties.

Turning to the recent rising tension between the United States and Iran, he said, “Iraq plays its pivotal role to reduce tension between the two parties.”

Iraq wants full security and safety of all its neighbors in the region in all levels, he reiterated.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Iran is not interested in the spread of tension and welcomes all efforts that can help reduce tension and establish constructive ties within the framework of international norms and regulations.”

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments and expansion of mutual ties between Iran and Iraq.

MA/IRN83328334