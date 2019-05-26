Deputy FM Araghchi to embark on regional tour

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, will leave Tehran on Sunday to take on a three-nation regional tour to Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

His visits are in line with the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s agenda to hold intensive diplomatic talks and political consultations with regional leaders.

Addressing the recent international developments, particularly in the Persian Gulf region, is among the topics of discussions during Araghchi’s regional tour.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Baghdad at the top of a political delegation to consult with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including his Iraqi counterpart, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih.

The visits take place amid the escalation of Washington’s hostile and provocative measures in the region, and fabricated claims made by the US and some Arab states about growing threats and insecurity in Iraq.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Pakistan on Friday, Zarif said the recent claim by Trump administration to send additional troops to the Middle East is “highly dangerous”, and it is "a threat to international peace and security, and must be confronted."

Zarif added that the Americans' claim on growing threats in the region are an attempt to "justify their hostile policies aimed at creating tension in the Persian Gulf region.”

MS/4625963