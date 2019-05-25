Zarif’s meetings with US senators to neutralize pressure groups’ impact

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi explained about the reason behind Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent meeting with a US senator, saying “for over two decades, Iran has been holding talks and exchanging views with non-governmental, political elites of the United States, including members of the Congress, to define and clarify the policies of the Islamic Republic.”

“These people are neither officials nor are allowed to hold negotiations, and Iranian officials will never hold negotiations with them,” he explained.

The aim of such meetings, Mousavi said, is to neutralize the “impact of pressure groups such as the ‘B-team’ on the American public opinion and political circles. This is why [the meetings] draw such harsh reactions and the wrath of hard-liners.”

‘B-Team’ comprises US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MS/4625560