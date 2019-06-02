US Pompeo retreats, offers talks with Iran with no preconditions

Pompeo made the remarks while in Switzerland for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.

According to The Associated Press, America’s top diplomat says the US is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We’re ready to sit down” with Iran’s leaders.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks with the Swiss foreign minister are focusing on Iran.

Pompeo is in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona to meet with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.

The US isn’t saying it will relent in its campaign to pressure Iran, but President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership.

Pompeo has been coy about communicating with Iran through Switzerland. In the past, the US has relied on Swiss discretion to do so, according to AP.

KI/PR