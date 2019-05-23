Pakistan urges full implementation of JCPOA

As a landmark international deal, it [JCPOA] should be fully implemented.

Mohammad Faisal Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan made the remarks on Thu. in his weekly press briefing with domestic and foreign media and said, “Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javaz Zarif is scheduled to visit Pakistan today for holding bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart.”

Recent developments in the region is major concern of Pakistan government, he said, adding, “Islamabad is always ready to help remove tensions anywhere in the world.”

If any dispute is occurred in the field of fully implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, it should be resolved through negotiation, Faisal stated.

MA/IRN83325087