  1. Politics
23 May 2019 - 18:40

FM Zarif:

Development of Chabahar port, foreign ministry’s top priorities

Development of Chabahar port, foreign ministry’s top priorities

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that development of Chabahar port and eastern part of the country is of the main priority of foreign policies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He made the remarks upon his arrival to Chabahar port on Thu. and said, “Chabahar port can help develop regional countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Moreover, development of eastern part of the country and Chabahar port can play an important role in transit and transport of the region considerably, he added.

Development of Chabahar port can also play a significant role in easing transport network between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said, adding, “Iranian Foreign Ministry makes its utmost effort to take advantage of opportunities in the port.”

MA/IRN83325167

News Code 145631

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News