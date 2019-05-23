Development of Chabahar port, foreign ministry’s top priorities

He made the remarks upon his arrival to Chabahar port on Thu. and said, “Chabahar port can help develop regional countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Moreover, development of eastern part of the country and Chabahar port can play an important role in transit and transport of the region considerably, he added.

Development of Chabahar port can also play a significant role in easing transport network between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said, adding, “Iranian Foreign Ministry makes its utmost effort to take advantage of opportunities in the port.”

