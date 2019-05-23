Iran’s Zarif to visit Pakistan today for consultation

Pakistani media on Thursday pointed to the trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pakistan capital Islamabad today, describing that Zarif’s visit to Pakistan as a good opportunity for helping improve situation in the region.

Zarif will also meet and hold talks with other senior Pakistani officials for exchanging talks on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Pakistani media described significance of Zarif’s visit to Pakistan and wrote, “Islamabad welcomes to establish cooperation and collaboration with Tehran in order to solve regional problems.”

