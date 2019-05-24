US anti-Iran sanctions targeting international order

Upon arrival in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that relations with neighbors is a priority for Iran.

Zarif said that the current situation in the region requires consultations with the regional countries, and “this trip is in line with that goal.”

The top Iranian diplomat added that the US anti-Iran sanctions are targeting international order and if they are not confronted with they will put the international community in trouble.

He further explained that the unilateral US sanctions on Iran and at the same time on China requires the international community and the regional countries to deal with them in line with their interests.

Furthermore, according to Tehran-Based English language Press TV, Zarif also said that he is putting forward a ‘proposal’ during his ongoing trip to Islamabad for connecting Pakistan's Gwadar port to its ‘complementary’ port Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

"We believe that Chabahar and Gwadar can complement each other," he said.

"We can connect Chabahar and Gwadar, and then through that, connect Gwadar to our entire railroad system, from Iran to the North Corridor, through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and also through Azerbaijan, Russia, and through Turkey," he noted.

"I've come here with a proposal for the government of Pakistan for connection between Chabahar and Gwadar,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

