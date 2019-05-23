Iran’s Zarif lands in Chabahar Port

Upon his arrival, Zarif was welcomed by the governor general of Sistan and Baluchestan province, governor of Chabahar and managing director of Chabahar Free Zone Organization (CFZO).
TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – En route his trip to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Chabahar on Thu. for visiting Chabahar Free Zone and Port as well as some industrial complexes.
