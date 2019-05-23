  1. Politics
23 May 2019 - 15:08

Iran’s Zarif lands in Chabahar Port

Iran’s Zarif lands in Chabahar Port

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – En route his trip to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Chabahar on Thu. for visiting Chabahar Free Zone and Port as well as some industrial complexes.

Upon his arrival, Zarif was welcomed by the governor general of Sistan and Baluchestan province, governor of Chabahar and managing director of Chabahar Free Zone Organization (CFZO).

MA/4624525

News Code 145629

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News