FM Zarif meets with Pakistani counterpart in New York for 2nd time

According to Pakistani Dunya News, FM Qureshi and Iranian FM discussed the situation of the region and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Sources told Dunya News that both Foreign Ministers decided to continue mutual consultation for regional peace.

This was the second meeting of this kind between the top diplomats of the two neighboring countries on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in the American city of New York this year.

In continuation of his efforts and consultations, Foreign Minister Zarif has met with his Japanese, Georgian, Austrian and Pakistani counterparts among others while in New York.

