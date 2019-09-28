  1. Politics
28 September 2019 - 19:44

FM Zarif meets with Pakistani counterpart in New York for 2nd time

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met once again with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York on the sidelines of 74th UNGA meeting.

According to Pakistani Dunya News, FM Qureshi and Iranian FM discussed the situation of the region and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Sources told Dunya News that both Foreign Ministers decided to continue mutual consultation for regional peace.

This was the second meeting of this kind between the top diplomats of the two neighboring countries on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in the American city of New York this year.

In continuation of his efforts and consultations, Foreign Minister Zarif has met with his Japanese, Georgian, Austrian and Pakistani counterparts among others while in New York.

