Looking for effective ways to counter US unilateral measures: Lavrov

“We appreciate Iran’s commitment to JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution, which were underscored in Iran’s statement today,” the Russian foreign minister said.

“We have great respect for Iran’s patience,” Lavrov added, announcing that the Russians have received Iranian President’s letter on Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to JCPOA in response to US withdrawal.

Criticizing US withdrawal from JCPOA, Lavrov highlighted Russia’ commitment to the deal.

"US should be blamed for today's complicated situation which makes implementation of the commitments difficult," he said adding that US withdrawal from JCPOA has been violation of the deal and UN Security Council resolution.

The two foreign ministers met to talk about the latest status of JCPOA as well as that of bilateral ties and regional issues.

As Lavror said, the two sides signed some protocols to ease visa procedures.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will stop selling its enriched uranium and heavy water in a reciprocal act to the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions.

The president noted that the decision "does not mean that Iran will leave the nuclear agreement.”

Rouhani said Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the remaining parties to the deal to remedy the breaches and preserve Iran's interests enshrined by JCPOA.

He further said that the European signatories to the deal were doing well in lip service, but they were unable to implement what they vowed.

HJ/IRN 83307691