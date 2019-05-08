Armed Forces vow fierce response to any possible movement of enemies

In a Wednesday statement, the general staff points to the lack of commitment of the remaining signatories to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), voicing strong support for the recent decision made by Iranian President.

Expressing Iranian Armed Forces full readiness for protecting the country, the statement warns enemies that any possible move will be answered decisively.

President Rouhani announced today that Iran will stop some of its commitments under the deal. Iran will no longer commit to the restrictions put on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water under the agreement. The remaining parties to the nuclear deal have been given 60 days to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, particularly those related to the banking and oil sectors.

