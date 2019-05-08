World recognizes US as oath breaker: Ashna

Addressing Iran’s decision about scaling down its commitments to JCPOA, Ashna said that "today, Iran showed a new strong face by announcing its final word to the world after a year of patience since the US withdrew from the nuclear deal."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced today that Iran will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. Iran will no longer commit to the restrictions put on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water under the agreement. The remaining parties to the nuclear deal have been given 60 days to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, particularly those related to the banking and oil sectors.

HJ/FNA 13980218000717