Iran’s decision within JCPOA framework: Spain FM

“As far as I know, Iran’s decision is within the framework of the nuclear deal,” Borrell said in an interview with the Spanish state-run TV channel.

Withdrawing from JCPOA, the US took an inappropriate measure preparing the ground for Iran’s today move, he said.

“As far as know, Iran’s decision is within the framework of the nuclear deal, but the International Atomic Energy Agency is the body in charge to decide about JCPOA-related issues,” he added.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will stop selling its yellow cake and heavy water product in a reciprocal act to the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani on Wednesday appeared on TV to declare Iranian reciprocal action to US over the breach of JCPOA by scale-down of Iran's commitments envisaged by Note 26 of the nuclear deal.

The president noted that "it does not mean that Iran leaves the nuclear agreement, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

Rouhani said Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the parties to the deal to remedy the breaches and preserve Iran's interests enshrined by JCPOA.

He further said that the European signatories to the deal were doing well in lip service, but they were unable to implement what they vowed.

