Japan hails Iran’s decision not to leave JCPOA

"The Iranian government's decision is not to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and we take note of this point,” Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation carefully," he added

The top government spokesman said, "We hope to use our traditionally friendly relations with Iran to solve problems through dialogue and achieve peace and stability in the region," he said, adding that Iran’s playing a "constructive" role is important.

The remarks came as Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing further commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions.

The decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to announce additional sanctions on Iran within the coming week, targeting new sections of the Iranian economy.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

