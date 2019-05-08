Zarif unveils busts of 4 Persian poets in Moscow

The busts included one of Roudaki (born c. 859) regarded as the first great literary genius of the Modern Persian language, one of Hafiz (born in 1315) whose collected works are regarded as a pinnacle of Persian literature; one of Saadi (born in 1210) widely known as "Master of Speech" with his masterpieces ‘Bustan and Gulistan’; and one of Ferdowsi (born c. 940), the author of Shahnameh, the national epic poem of Greater Iran.

The project has been designed and carried out in the past few months through the efforts of the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

The embassy had installed the statue of Persian poet and mathematician Khayyam (born 1048) in Astrakhan in southern Russia two years ago.

The embassy also has plans to install the busts of four Iranian poets in Vladikavkaz, Makhachkala, Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg in the near future.

Zarif is in Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on JCPOA and several other regional and international issues.

