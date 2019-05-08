Europe to incur losses ignoring Iran’s 60-day ultimatum

The Iranian Parliament member called the decision of Supreme National Security Council (i.e. stopping implementation of some parts of commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) according to articles 26 and 36 of the agreement) a reasonable one adding that “JCPOA with 5+1 countries was made in a two-way road. Iran accepted to put some restrictions on its nuclear activities if sanctions were removed. The US withdrew from the deal and put pressure on Europeans to prevent them from making their commitments. This means pulling out from JCPOA.”

“Under the present conditions, it is our right to make a reaction regarding the measures of the uncommitted US to JCPOA. There is no reason for us to halt nuclear enrichment while Trump tries to persuade other countries to stop purchasing heavy water from us,” he added.

“In addition to NPT, making atomic bombs is the red-line that Iran will not pass, except that we will do whatever we are legally allowed to do if the sanctions remain in place,” he underlined.

“Europeans want us to make our commitments but when they do not do so, they cannot expect us to act as they wish,” Boroujerdi said.

As reported, Tehran is not after withdrawing from JCPOA but will continue reciprocal policies in response to lack of other parties’ commitments in the framework of the deal.

JCPOA is a comprehensive document which notes that if a country doesn’t fulfill its commitments, others can adopt countermeasures, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

In a Wednesday tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote that on May 8, 2018, US withdrew from JCPOA, violated UN Security Council 2231 and pressured others, including European partners, to do the same.

“After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue,” he added.

“Our action is within the terms of JCPOA,” highlighted Zarif, noting “EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this.”

