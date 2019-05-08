Pompeo’s visit to Baghdad comes at a dangerous time: Iraqi MP

Al-Fath coalition representative Karim Aliwi said on Wednesday that "the visit of the US Secretary of State comes at a time when the region is experiencing a dangerous turning point caused by the US’ measures to dominate the world and put pressure on other countries, especially Iran.”

“This is a very serious situation, and the Islamic Republic will not stand idly against such moves,” he said, adding that Iran is capable of countermeasures on the ground and in the sea.

He pointed out that "Pompeo’s visit to Baghdad on Tuesday is aimed at asking the Iraqi government not to go to Iran and this is what the US.”

However, he pointed out, “The Iraqi government will not take any action without the knowledge of parliament and will discuss this issue in the Iraqi parliament next week.”

Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Tuesday night, involving meetings with high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih.

The visit comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to announce additional sanctions on Iran within the coming week, targeting new sections of the Iranian economy.

MNA/4612014