Iran to continue reciprocal policies in framework of NPT, JCPOA: MP

JCPOA is a comprehensive document which notes that if a country doesn’t fulfill its commitments, others can adopt countermeasures, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

“Surely we will continue our reciprocal policies in the framework of JCPOA and NPT,” he added.

The remarks came after the Supreme National Security Council ordered so stop implementation of some parts of commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the JCPOA according to articles 26 and 36 of the agreement. According to the statement, Iran will no longer commit to the restrictions put on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water under the agreement.

The remaining parties to the nuclear deal have been given 60 days to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, particularly those related to the banking and oil sectors. Failure to do so will prompt the Islamic Republic to stop complying with restrictions on the level of uranium enrichment and the modernization of Arak heavy water reactor, the statement says.

The Iranian MP also said that Iran will enter into ‘serious’ technical negotiations with International Atomic Energy Agency and remaining signatories of the Nuclear Deal to “produce our required [nuclear] fuel in different levels.”

He went on to highlight that pulling out of JCPOA and NPT is not on the agenda.

