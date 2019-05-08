US says to impose new anti-Iran sanctions ‘very soon’

According to Reuters, Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, told a conference that Washington was not ‘done’ with imposing sanctions on Iran.

“Expect more sanctions soon. Very soon,” he said.

Today, a year after the US unlawful withdrawal from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, in protest to the US move and its previously announced decision to impose new sanctions on Iranian economic sectors, as well as in the face of lack of action by remaining parties to the JCPOA to fulfill their promises, Iran announced that it would stop complying with parts of the JCPOA commitments and warned that it would resume enriching uranium if they do not implement their obligations after 60 days.

