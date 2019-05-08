  1. Politics


Patience with JCPOA does not indicate Iran's weakness

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani says that the US must know that the Islamic Establishment is stable and powerful, and its compliance with JCPOA does not indicate its weakness.

Speaking at the start of Expediency Council session on Wednesday, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani condemned the US irresponsible and irrational move in pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, stressing that Iran's staying in the deal does not indicate its weakness but it represents the honesty and loyalty to its commitments.

Larijani expressed his regret over the hostile and improper behaviour of the US administration, declaring that the Iranian nation will continue to resist against the US animosity and will stand up in defence of the Islamic Establishment.

The Expediency Council head further hailed President Rouhani's decision to stop complying with a part of the nuclear deal in protest to US hostile actions, calling on the government to take more wise steps to show the US administration that Iran is a stable and powerful country. He said that Iran's patience with regard to JCPOA does not indicate its weakness.

