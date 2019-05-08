Remaining JCPOA signatories have ‘narrowing window’ to save it: Zarif

In a Wednesday tweet, he wrote that on May 8, 2018, US withdrew from JCPOA, violated UN Security Council 2231 and pressured others, including European partners, to do the same.

“After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue,” he added.

“Our action is within the terms of JCPOA,” highlighted Zarif, noting “EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this.”

The remarks came after the Supreme National Security Council ordered so stop implementation of some parts of commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the JCPOA according to articles 26 and 36 of the agreement. According to the statement, Iran will no longer commit to the restrictions put on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water under the agreement.

The remaining parties to the nuclear deal have been given 60 days to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, particularly those related to the banking and oil sectors. Failure to do so will prompt the Islamic Republic to stop complying with restrictions on the level of uranium enrichment and the modernization of Arak heavy water reactor, the statement says.

