Iran to make appropriate decisions based on other side's behavior: Salehi

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Salehi said that “we do not want to exit JCPOA but under its framework we will take legitimate decisions in case the other side does not fulfill its commitments.”

“As the Iranian President announced, from today on we will not sell our produced heavy water and uranium i.e. we are not required to stay below the set 300-kilogram-level for 3.67-percent uranium and the defined 130-tons-ceiling for heavy water in a 60-day period,” he announced.

“If the other side could satisfy the Islamic republic during the set 60-day deadline, we will go back to the previous production level. If not, we will take further steps,” Salehi warned.

He reiterated that based on Note 26 of the nuclear deal, Iran can scale-down its commitments to JCPOA under the conditions that the other side does not fulfill its commitments.

“As approved by 13 reports of International Energy Agency, Iran has fulfilled its commitments,” he said.

“There were some talks about interference of Iran in other countries’ affairs, relating the issue to JCPOA, while it was not connected to the nuclear deal. They then discussed missile issues, which were clarified under resolution 2231,” he said, “Putting all these together we can find out that the US intended to entrap Iran in order to be able to control our behavior, but Iran could successfully manage the issue by patience.”

“Iran could prove the cruelty of the US to the world,” he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday appeared on TV to declare Iranian reciprocal action to US over the breach of JCPOA by scale-down of Iran's commitments envisaged by Note 26 of the nuclear deal.

The president noted that "it does not mean that Iran leaves the nuclear agreement.”

Noting that the pact is “beneficial to the region and the world and detrimental to the enemies of Iran,” Rouhani said Iran has always been and will remain committed to its responsibilities to the nuclear deal.

The president said the country will continue the efforts to stay in the pact despite the enemies' wishes.

